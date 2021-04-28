JUST IN: Binga man arrested for killing uncle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 57-YEAR-OLD Binga man has been arrested after he fatally axed his uncle who tried to stop him from selling a cow that was “old and thin.”

William Sibanga Muzamba of Twakachibona village under Chief Pashu reportedly surrendered himself to the police soon after killing his uncle Simati Mefias Mudimba (62) from the same area on Saturday.

The two had been drinking traditional beer at Mr Fanson Muleya (53)’s homestead when they argued over a cow which Muzamba wanted to sell.

Mudimba allegedly drew an axe and threatened to strike his nephew who, however, disarmed him and struck him twice on the head.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the murder and arrest of Muzamba who is expected to appear in court soon.

“We received a report of a man who was murdered by his nephew following a misunderstanding over sale of a beast. On 24 April around 5pm William Sibanga Muzamba and Simati Mefias Mudimba were drinking traditional beer at the informant, Mr Fanson Muleya’s homestead. Muzamba was discussing selling his beast with his uncle Mudimba who told him not to sell it and suggested that it be slaughtered because it was old and had lost weight,” said Insp Banda.

He said this did not go down well with Muzamba leading to an argument which degenerated into a misunderstanding.

Mudimba allegedly rained insults on Muzamba before pulling out a small axe from his trousers and threatened to kill his nephew.

Police said Muzamba grabbed the axe and disarmed his uncle before striking him twice on the head and he died on the spot.

Other villagers who were at the homestead drinking beer fled from the scene.

Mr Muleya rushed to police Pashu base and reported a case of murder while Muzamba later went to the same police base and surrendered himself.

Police attended the scene and took the body to St Patrick’s Hospital in Hwange for a post-mortem.

