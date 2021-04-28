JUST IN: Biya and Friends Academy looking for partners

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders and Warriors legend Thulani ‘Biya’ Ncube is looking for partners for his Gwabalanda-based Biya and Friends Academy that seeks, among other objectives, to produce an accomplished and complete football player.

The academy also caters for girls and has previously paid school fees for its players.

Ncube, who captained Highlanders, national Under-23s and the Warriors at the same time, took to Facebook to appeal to anyone interested in partnering him to get in touch.

“I’m looking for people who are interested to be part of the Academy; those interested to be part of the ownership and be part of the directors inbox or WhatsApp me on 13178510107,” wrote Ncube, who is based in the United States of America.

Biya and Friends Academy aims and objectives include creating an enabling environment for the provision of first class football education and development programmes in first class facilities, produce a footballer of exceptional quality, instil in the players a high sense of discipline,responsibility and commitment, and to prepare the players for life at the very highest level of achievement.

The impact on lives of every talent is not only in sporting terms, but also in education and giving them options in other areas of sports should they wish not to pursue a career in football.

“It’s not all about football at our academy; education comes first, we firmly believe in lifelong learning and the holistic development of every academy player.

We provide our players with the opportunity to progress into the world of professional football, football scholarships, University or employment in the sports industry,” wrote Ncube.

He said they are of the firm view that if football is merged with education an unstoppable force is created.

“We take our duty of care to our young players extremely seriously and as part of our education programme, all our academy players should attend school and reach at least O-Level education. Those who can’t afford fees and other requirements needed at school will be helped by the academy,” said Ncube.