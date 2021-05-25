JUST IN: Black Rhinos win Victoria Falls volleyball tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos and Hammers were crowned men’s and women’s champions respectively in the Preshypride Volleyball tournament held in Victoria Falls at the weekend.

Four teams, Rhinos, Bosso, Cats and Shalom Ballers, took part in the men’s division.

Rhinos whitewashed Matabeleland North side Shalom Ballers 3-0 in the men’s final to grab gold. The Harare side had beaten Cats 2-0 and Bosso 2-1 on their way to the final.

In the ladies’ category, Hammers also whitewashed Shalom Ballers 3-0 in the final.

Matabeleland North Volleyball Association chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu said the competition had paved way for more competitions in the province.

“It was quiet a good tournament drawing teams from Harare, Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo,” said Buhlungu

“National team coaches attended the tournament and were pleased with the level of competition after such a long break. For us as Matabeleland North, this is the beginning of more competitive volleyball action to come. Our next tournament will be to honour our legends in the province for the great work they have done.” – @innocentskizoe