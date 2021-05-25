JUST IN: Black Rhinos win Victoria Falls volleyball tournament

25 May, 2021 - 12:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Black Rhinos win Victoria Falls volleyball tournament

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos and Hammers were crowned men’s and women’s champions respectively in the Preshypride Volleyball tournament held in Victoria Falls at the weekend.

Four teams, Rhinos, Bosso, Cats and Shalom Ballers, took part in the men’s division.

Rhinos whitewashed Matabeleland North side Shalom Ballers 3-0 in the men’s final to grab gold. The Harare side had beaten Cats 2-0 and Bosso 2-1 on their way to the final.

In the ladies’ category, Hammers also whitewashed Shalom Ballers 3-0 in the final.

Matabeleland North Volleyball Association chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu said the competition had paved way for more competitions in the province.

“It was quiet a good tournament drawing teams from Harare, Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo,” said Buhlungu

“National team coaches attended the tournament and were pleased with the level of competition after such a long break. For us as Matabeleland North, this is the beginning of more competitive volleyball action to come. Our next tournament will be to honour our legends in the province for the great work they have done.” – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting