JUST IN: Blessing Muzarabani celebrates first international title win

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BLESSING Muzarabani became the first Zimbabwean to win the Pakistan Premier League after his Multan Sultans outfit beat Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final on Thursday night.

The Sultans scored 206/7 batting first. Zalmi gave fight till Imran Tahir took three wickets in the 17th over of the chase to settle matters.

Zalmi finished with 159/9 in 20 overs, as the Sultans celebrated their maiden title.

Having only joined the Sultans as a replacement for Obed McCoy, Muzarabani put up top class performances, picking up 10 wickets in the six matches he played in.

In Thursday’s final, the lanky bowler took 2/26 in four overs.

His figures were only bettered by South African bowler Imran Tahir, who finished on 3/33.

“I’m really happy. It was really good, really tough cricket. You have to get it right against the guys who take you on, it was good, a good learning experience. Especially (coach) Andy (Flower), it’s been really nice. No pressure, especially when I go for runs. He supports me and says just keep going buddy,” said Muzarabani after the match.

It is the first time Multan Sultans had ever reached the PSL final since its launch in 2016.

Sultans started the second-leg of the PSL fifth on the points’ table, having lost four of their first five matches, but led by their captain Mohammad Rizwan, they went on to win four of the next five to finish the league stage second.

They then beat Islamabad United in the first qualifier before going on to win Thursday night’s final.