JUST IN: Blood spills at the Afcon finals as stadium stampede claims 8 lives

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Eight people are reported to have died in a stamped as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital city of Yaounde to watch the host country Cameroon play Comoros in an Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 encounter on Monday night.

Cameroon won the match 2-1 to progress to the quarterfinals.

In a statement Caf said investigations were underway in an effort to get more details into what really led to the misfortune which has brought a dark cloud into the tournament which is also battling with the coronavirus pandemic.

“CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee,” said Caf in a statement.

Caf is on Tuesday expected to hold an emergency meeting on security issues at the stadia.