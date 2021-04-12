JUST IN: Blood stocks improve

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter
NATIONAL Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has been receiving significant blood donations since the beginning of the new school calendar in March.

The COVID-19 induced lockdown measures had a negative bearing on blood collections as it interrupted the steady flow of blood donations from high yielding panels especially schools and tertiary institutions that contribute more than 70% of blood to the national blood bank.

NBSZ communications officer Mr Ephraim Mubayi said:
‘‘Since the opening of schools there has been significant improvement on blood stocks nationally. This is mainly attributed to the support we have received from both ministries of Primary and Secondary Education and Higher and Tertiary Education who have so far granted us the letters of approval for NBSZ to access their facilities,” he said.

Mr Mubayi said in four of their five branches they have about five-days stock cover, which is the expected adequate stocks level.

‘‘Harare has less than two days cover and will be getting support stocks from branches,’’ said Mr Mubayi.

