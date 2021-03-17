JUST IN: Blow for Bomber as opponent withdraws from scheduled fight

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN heavyweight boxer Elvis Moyo’s proposed fight against Romanian Bogdan Marius Dinu in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, on March 26 has been called off after the latter got an offer to fight a high-ranked American pugilist next month.

The South African-based Moyo, whose stage name is Bulawayo Bomber, had been training hard in anticipation of a return to the ring after two years of inactivity.

Fighting Dinu, who is ranked 67th in world rankings, would have improved Moyo’s ratings after going for two years without a fight.

A devasted Moyo said Dinu is set to trade leather with American boxer Trevor Bryan, who is ranked 41st in the world and 10th best heavyweight pugilist in the USA.

“My fight against Bogdan Marius Dinu is off and it will be difficult to get a replacement at such short notice. You see, the funny thing is that higher ranked opponents are comfortable approaching me for short-notice fights, but they can’t take those kinds of offers from me.

“Another challenge is that there are few heavyweight boxers in Africa which makes it difficult to get a challenger. I’m disappointed and devastated, but I understand why he (Dinu) dumped me; it’s because the fight against Trevor might have a better purse and can open avenues for him,” said Moyo.

Bulawayo Bomber, who turned professional while training under Philip ‘Striker’ Ndlovu’s Tshaka Boxing Club in Bulawayo’s Makokoba suburb about a decade ago, is now pinning his hopes on his Global Stars stable to get him a fight in April.

Last December, Moyo, a former World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion, turned down a proposed title fight with Belgium-based DR Congo boxer Jack Mulowayi Nsendula.

He said then that he needed at least three non-title fights before accepting a title bill. – @ZililoR