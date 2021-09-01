JUST IN: Blow for Warriors as 2 players test positive for Covid-19

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe has been dealt a body blow after two Warriors’ players tested positive for Covid-19, automatically ruling them out of the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Both players ply their trade in the DStv Premiership in South Africa.

Although Zifa spokesperson Xolani Gwesela could neither confirm nor deny the news ahead of the crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier against regional rivals South Africa on Friday, Chronicle Sport is reliably informed that the two players were informed of their status last night.

“They were informed last night so automatically they are out of the opening qualifier against South Africa and the away match to Ethiopia on Monday next week,” said the source.

The development leaves the technical team with just two natural strikers.

More details to follow…