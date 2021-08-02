JUST IN: BMRFB ropes in ex-Cheetahs’ coach

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) has roped in former national sevens’ coach Gilbert Nyamustamba as director of rugby, overseeing technical development matters in the province.

BMRFB chairman Craig Change said his board wants to tap into Nyamutsamba’s experience and grow the game in the province by setting up a big pool of players that can challenge for slots in the national teams.

“For the first time, we’re having a director of rugby in our board. That’s a very technical position and we’ve gone out to take one of the most qualified and most experienced coaches Gilbert Nyamutsamba. His record speaks for itself, having served as the Cheetahs’ coach for a long time. Why have we taken him, one may ask? We want him to bring all the experience he garnered travelling around the world to Bulawayo,’ said Change.

“We’ve identified a number of young coaches that are going to work with him (Nyamutsamba) so that he imparts his knowledge to them for us to have continuity. The coming on board of Nyamustamba as well as setting up solid structures is part of BMRFB’s drive towards becoming semi-professional,” he said.

Nyamutsamba is not a stranger to rugby development programmes in Bulawayo, having helped a number of schools such as Petra, Milton and the Western Suburbs development team in the past.

His last international assignment as coach was in February when the Cheetahs took part in the two-legged inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile and Uruguay. – @ZililoR