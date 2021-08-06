JUST IN: BNC sales up 8pc

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

BINDURA Nickel Corporation (BNC) says its sales rose by eight percent to 1 153 tonnes in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 1 067 tonnes in the previous quarter.

In a trading update for the period ended June 30, 2021, the mining concern said the average price of nickel on the London Metal Exchange was US$17 343 per tonne compared to US$12 197 per tonne in the same period last year.

BNC said this reflects the positive impact of the increasing demand for clean energy.

“Sales tonnage for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 was significantly higher than the tonnage sold in the quarter ended 30 June 2020.

“In the latter period, the insignificant sales tonnage was attributable to the temporary suspension of sales, which was necessitated by the need to conclude a more favourable new off-take agreement with Zopco SA, a Switzerland based trading house, in place of the agreement with Glencore,” it said.

“On a quarter-on-quarter basis, turnover for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 was, consequently, higher than the previous year’s achievement.”

