JUST IN: Boost for Lukosi irrigation scheme

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

LUKOSI Irrigation Scheme in Hwange District is ready to embark on winter wheat cropping this season after receiving seed donation from the Government.

The 29,2ha irrigation scheme was established in 1969 in Dick Village under Chief Nekatambe near St Mary’s. It has 73 members all from the same village and the majority are women.

The irrigation scheme has been growing crops under Command Agriculture and also embraced the Intwasa/Pfumvudza climate proofed methods last year.

Last week Friday a donation of 100kgs of wheat seed to the irrigation scheme was handed over to members during an event where about 50 youths were given certificates after completing a three-day training in agriculture practices and irrigation.

The countrywide training was organised by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement through its newly established agriculture youth desk in conjunction with the ruling party, Zanu-PF.

The training was aimed at capacitating youths and community members with skills to venture into agriculture and contribute to food security as espoused in the country’s National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030. Receiving the seed donation, Lukosi Irrigation Scheme chair, Mrs Lucia Mpala, said they have been facing numerous challenges including water shortage and limited access to inputs.

“We used to grow wheat but stopped because of challenges with water. This year it is better because the dam is full after a good rainy season and we hope to be able to irrigate,” she said.

“These seeds will help us as a scheme and the whole village because all our lives are dependent on this irrigation,” said Mrs Mpala.

The irrigation scheme uses drip irrigation drawing water from the nearby Luseche/St Mary’s Dam. Crops such as maize, beans and various types of vegetables are grown on crop rotation while there is also a booming citrus fruits production, with each member having his or her own plot and trees.

The scheme has just finished harvesting maize and Mrs Mpala said land preparation for planting of wheat was underway. Some plots are already planted with different kinds of vegetables.

Mrs Mpala said the scheme was key to the whole community as it is a source of livelihood.

“This is where we get money to take care of our families, send children to school, buy food as well as improve our homesteads and livelihoods. We do dryland farming and irrigation where we implement Command Agriculture and Intwasa farming programmes,” she said.

“We do a lot of crop rotation so as to maintain our land in good condition. We are happy today because our children have been trained on how they can best practice farming so that they sustain themselves and the community.” – @ncubeleon