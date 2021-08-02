JUST IN: Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu welcomes registration of new recruits

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ coach Mandla Mpofu says the registration of five players that were sidelined for the first half of the Chibuku Super Cup comes as a huge relief to his technical team.

Vice-captain Peter Muduhwa, midfielder and 2019 Soccer Star of the Year Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo, gritty midfielder Winston Mhango, Keith Mavunga and Lynoth Chikuwa received their reverse clearances last week and were duly registered by Zifa and the Premier Soccer League.

Bosso kicked off their Chibuku Super Cup campaign heavily crippled, with a squad of 19 players after the five failed to get their International Transfer Certificates since they were acquired by Bosso after the transfer window had closed.

Bosso were also not helped by injuries to key players during the cup campaign, but they managed to hold their own and are currently in second place in their Chibuku Super Cup Group B, tied on seven points with Chicken Inn.

Although it is not certain when local football will resume, Mpofu is thrilled that he now has a full-strength squad to choose from once the games begin.

“The registration of these players comes as good news. We are happy as the technical team to have all our players available for selection. It’s going to be exciting in terms of competing for positions. Now we pray that we will not be affected by injuries when we eventually resume games,” said Mpofu. – @innocentskizoe