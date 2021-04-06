JUST IN: Bosso have 18 contracted players

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders currently have 18 first team players contracted to the club, with only one Under-20 slot filled.

Seven players that left the club last year and Bosso only concluded deals for Winston Mhango, Lynoth Chikukwa and Andrew Tandi, while five senior players, skipper Ariel Sibanda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makarutse, Peter Muduhwa and Ray Lunga extended their contracts.

Muduhwa has since been loaned to Tanzanian side Simba SC.

“The squad hasn’t changed from what we had when we last updated the media and from what was presented to members at the AGM. The work to complete the squad for the coming season is in progress,” said the club spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

He did not reveal the exact number of players that the club had tied down for the 2021 season, but head coach Mandla Mpofu said he only has 18 senior players out of the expected 25 and a single player in the Under-20 slot from five.

“Presently we have 18 senior players and it’s obviously not an ideal situation. For the juniors’ slot we have a single youngster; we hope everything will be normal sooner,” said Mpofu.

Newly elected Highlanders supremo Johnfat Sibanda and his executive have to move with speed to assemble a full squad for the 2021 season, whose league games are tentatively set to commence in just over a month’s time.