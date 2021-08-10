JUST IN: Bosso members, supporters clean clubhouse

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AT least 20 Highlanders FC members and supporters celebrated the Defence Forces holiday by conducting a clean-up exercise at the Clubhouse.

The group, which included Bosso’s executive committee member Mgcini Mafu, cut grass and picked up garbage at the entrance of the Clubhouse.

Mafu said: “It is quite interesting that these members and supporters organised themselves and took their time to clean the Clubhouse. As a club we appreciate their gesture.”

Kholiwe Ncube, a Bosso member said: “Highlanders is our pride and this clean-up was meant to assist the caretakers who have been doing well to maintain the premises. After seeing that the area outside our Clubhouse has accumulated dirt. We hope after this, the caretakers will keep the area we’ve swept clean.”

