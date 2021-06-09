JUST IN: Bosso players train

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ players went ahead with their scheduled gym session on Wednesday after boycotting Tuesday’s session in their on-off strike for a wage increment.

It is not clear whether their attendance of Wednesday afternoon’s gym session is an indication that they had called off their strike, as no one was allowed into the section they were conducting their training.

Last week, the players only trained at a private school on Saturday and fulfilled their Chibuku Super Cup fixture against Bulawayo City on Sunday after staging a sit-in at three training sessions during the week.

On Tuesday, the players changed into their training gear, but refused to do any gym session citing non-payment of their demands.

Chronicle Sport observed what appeared to be a full contingent of the Bosso first team going through its paces under the guidance of fitness trainer Harold Nhachi and the watchful eyes of head coach Mandla Mpofu and his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu.