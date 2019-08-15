JUST IN: Bosso’s Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ talented but troublesome boy Denzel Khumalo was on Wednesday involved in a fist fight with team manager Vezigama Dlodlo over a misunderstanding.

Sources with intricate details over the incident which happened soon after training said captain Ariel Sibanda had a torrid time trying to reason with Khumalo who seemed to have lost his marbles.

“It’s sad really that such a talented boy can ruin his career like this. I don’t think the club will forgive him this time around, I can safely say his romance with the Highlanders is all but over,” said a player who also witnessed the sad incident.

More to follow…