JUST IN: Boy appeals for assistance to treat tumour

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

A BOY from Tshabalala in Bulawayo is appealing for about US$ 2 260 to treat a growth that is eating up his face.

Clive Chahukura who is 12 years old and in grade six at Masuku Primary School is battling a genetic rare tumour which has affected his right jaw.

According to Clive’s father Mr Tinei Chahukura the growth started as a small pimple and has grown rapidly over a few months.

“A few months back it was a small pimple that we would just ignore until it gradually grew into a painful growth,” said Mr Chahukura.

He said the growth has covered his right-side jaw making it difficult to chew food, an unpleasant smell comes from the wound and the pain is unbearable.

Their journey started at a local clinic where they were not given any medication but were referred to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“At Mpilo we were given a prescription which we managed to buy but everything went in vain. He was on more than eight drugs at that time and we thought that it would work but we did not observe any change.”

“We tried to seek medical help but funds have been limited. I am currently unemployed and I usually collect scrap metal which helps us to go by as a family but we have failed as a family to pay for specialists that can help our child,” said Mr Chahukura.

He said Clive has not been attending school because of his situation.

“He barely sleeps. At times when we wake up in the middle of the night, we just see him sitting and crying and as parents we feel helpless,” said Mr Chahukura.

Clive has been referred to an orthopaedic specialist who can help him since it is alleged that the tumour has affected his jaw bone.

Well-wishers can contact Ms Victoria Chahukura 0774187435 or Mr Tinei Chahukura 0771630058. – @rufarovaraidzo