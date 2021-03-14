JUST IN: Boy hospitalised after machete attack

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

A NKAYI juvenile is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a machete following a dispute.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

The guardian of the 17 year old boy who was identified only as Mr Ndlovu reported the case to the police.

In his report, he said last week on Wednesday at around 10AM, he said a man who was accompanied by two boys arrived at his home carrying a machete.

Upon arrival, he asked where the juvenile was but did not state the reason why he was looking for him.

Mr Ndlovu went on to call the complainant who was cooking in the kitchen.

The accused person struck the complainant twice on the head with a machete and the victim fell to the ground and started bleeding profusely.

The complainant sustained two deep cuts on the head due to the attack.

A report was made at Gwelutshena Police Station.

The victim was referred to Gwelutshena Clinic where he was later transferred to Nkayi District Hospital for further treatment.

He is in a serious condition.

The suspect, whose age is not known, is on the run.

Insp Banda said: “We received the case and we are still investigating how the matter unfolded”.

He advised members of the public to always settle disputes in an amicable manner.

“Members of the public should always engage community leaders whenever they have disputes. They may as well involve us the Zrp since it is our job to ensure that lives are preserved,” he said.

“Parents are also encouraged to jealously guard the girl child as we have also been receiving many cases of rape so we are appealing to parents and guardians to always leave their children in the company of people they completely trust and know that they will not take advantage of them sexually.”

