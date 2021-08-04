JUST IN: Brace for loadshedding- Zesa

04 Aug, 2021 - 18:08 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Brace for loadshedding- Zesa

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter
THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) is experiencing limited power supply which will result in load shedding in some parts of the country.

In a statement, Zesa said there is limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station. The technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 368 MW today (August 4, 2021) and customers will be updated as the situation improves. Restoration of service to optimum levels is underway and customers are advised to use the available power sparingly,” read the statement. [email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting