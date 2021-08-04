JUST IN: Brace for loadshedding- Zesa

Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) is experiencing limited power supply which will result in load shedding in some parts of the country.

In a statement, Zesa said there is limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station. The technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 368 MW today (August 4, 2021) and customers will be updated as the situation improves. Restoration of service to optimum levels is underway and customers are advised to use the available power sparingly,” read the statement. [email protected]