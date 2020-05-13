JUST IN: Brig-Gen Masuku dies

Harare Bureau

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku has died.

He was 61.

Brig-Gen Masuku passed on in the early hours of Wednesday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

In a statement, director Army public relations, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said: “Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Chimonyo regrets to announce the untimely death of Brigadier-General Masuku.

“The Brigadier-General passed on this morning, 13 May 2020 at 02 00 hours at the United Bulawayo Hospital in Bulawayo,” reads the statement.

More details will be announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 7, Masfield Road, Malindela, Bulawayo.