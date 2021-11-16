JUST IN: Bry drops track with Dadza D

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Gwanda’s fast-rising reggae and dancehall artiste Bry is not letting the fact that he is based in a small town derail his growth in the industry as he has landed a collaboration with nationally recognised musician Dadza D.

The track titled Wine Up was produced by Phabb and Nesty B while the visuals were done by Gafa Media.

Bry who has in the past worked with the likes of Shinsoman said he is not slowing down anytime soon.

“Everyday, I strive to be better and be known across the country. In doing this, I’ve released a party song that features Dadza D. This is one song that’ll wow people as we approach the festive season that’s filled with party vibes.

“The song has been uploaded on the Bry Official YouTube channel and people can sample it there to have a feel of the work that I’m doing,” said Bry. – @mthabisi_mthire