JUST IN: BTV to broadcast Warriors game in Francistown

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BOTSWANA national broadcaster, BTV is set to broadcast the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Zimbabwe and Botswana on March 25.

The match will be played at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

According to the Botswana Daily News, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) the match will be broadcast on BTV as well as on Radio Botswana.

The publication also reports that the BFA held a meeting last week on preparations needed, especially concerning Covid-19 and it’s all systems go ahead of the crunch tie.

The Warriors are set to travel to Botswana for the encounter on March 22 before hosting Zambia in Harare on March 29.

The two assignments are a must-win for the Warriors if they harbour hopes of joining Group H leaders and African champions Algeria in the finals set for Cameroon next year.

Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe all have a fair chance of qualifying, with the Warriors second on five points from four games, while the Zebras are third with four points and Chipolopolo anchor the group with three points.

The Warriors’ local-based players are already in camp and will be joined by their foreign-based compatriots from this Saturday.

The last batch is expected expected on March 23.

@innocenskizoe