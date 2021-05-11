JUST IN: Bulawayo Basketball Association sets up new executive committee

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) has set up a new executive committee that will be led by veteran Sinda Mono as president.

The association held their elective meeting at the weekend which saw Francis Dube retaining his post as secretary general. Reuben Mumbire is coming in as the new treasurer while Xolani Botha will head the marketing department. Tino Gumbo is the head of technical while Tracy Phiri leads the 3 by 3 aspect of the game.

The previous executive was made up of seven members with Ernie Nobel as the president, Dube as the new secretary-general, Geraldine Chibonda (competitions manager), Sinda Mono (technical) and Admire Masirirambi is the treasurer. Pretty Tinarwo was handling the women and the youths while Bulelo Mangoma is in charge of athletes’ commission.

Mono was a conqueror at the sport’s golden era the decade between 1985 and 1995 when Matabeleland or specifically Bulawayo basketball dominated the scene with a galaxy of stars who included Basil West, Bradley de Jongh, Ernie Noble, Derbyton Williams, Brian Staal and Leslie Richardson.

The high standards of the sport back in the day can be attributed to people like Mono whose immediate task together with his executive will be to see to it that players retain to the court after a long period of inactivity owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

Secretary general, Dube said: “We are still to have meetings, where budgets and all other key administrative needs will be done as we prepare for a return. We expect to have a proper laid down roadmap in due course.”

The BBA league consists of Lakers, Southern Mavericks, National University of Science and Technology, Lupane State University, Highlanders, Giants, Ostrich, City Knights and Oilers. Some have both men and women’s teams.

