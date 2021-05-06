JUST IN: Bulawayo Chiefs create own brand

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TRENDSETTERS Bulawayo Chiefs FC have become the first local club to create their own kit brand, which is named after their nickname Amakhosi.

Chiefs will unveil the Amakhosi branded home and away kit, as well as their traveling and training uniforms on Friday.

The club said their growing fan base inspired them to establish their own brand, which they hope will take the local scene by storm.

“We have created our own brand of sportswear clothing. Our brand is Amakhosi Wear. We are set to release a variety of kits and apparel for our 2021 season, which include our original home, away third kits as well as training and travel wear. You will be able to see the kits for the first time on Friday 7 May 2021 ,” said Chiefs.

Last month, Chiefs’ officials met Umbro representatives in Bulawayo, sparking speculation that the club was on the verge of ending its union with UK-based Leyburn Sports, whom they partnered in 2019.

A Nike kit said to be the next Chiefs’ outfit was leaked on social media, but was quickly dismissed by Chiefs’ spokesperson Javas Sibanda.

“For growth purposes, we’ve decided to create our own Amakhosi sportswear. It’s local and it’s lekker. Over the years the Chiefs brand has grown and this is the time to move with the growth. We’re excited and hope to share this excitement with our fans, followers and sympathisers.

“We love quality and being pacesetters, and believe Amakhosi sportswear will take brand Bulawayo Chiefs to another level,” said Sibanda.

Chiefs’ kit unveiling follows that of Highlanders and Dynamos, who entered into a partnership with On The Ball (OTB) through their Looks brand, while Ngezi Platinum Stars unveiled their Umbro-branded kit. – @ZililoR