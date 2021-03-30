JUST IN: Bulawayo Chiefs partner with technology firm

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TREND setters Bulawayo Chiefs FC believe their recent partnership with Catapult Sports will see them making great strides in catching up with global technological trends.

Chiefs last week announced their partnership with Catapult Sports, who create technology to help athletes and teams perform to their true potential.

The wearable technologies developed by Catapult are designed to address fundamental questions in sports performance.

With this deal, Chiefs are set to become the first club in Zimbabwe to use their own GPS tracking system.

Bulawayo Chiefs media officer Thulani ‘Javas’ Sibanda said they are excited by the development.

“We are excited about having this set of technology, which ticks the box on our vision to champion sports technology as we endeavour to make great strides in football professionalism. Our technical partner is providing us with technical guidance and support to ensure that we yield maximum benefit of the technology,” said Sibanda. We are excited about the possible return of football, we can’t wait to take the first stride in embracing technology in sport,” said Sibanda.

Also known as the ‘Twitter Kings’, Chiefs have used their social media presence to become a force on the local football scene.

Chiefs are the only local football outfit to have a verified Twitter account with over 32 000 followers.

They have used that popularity to become the first football team in the country to have an online shop, selling their club merchandise.

The Chiefs’ shop opened at the end of June last year and orders can be made physically and online, and hundreds of orders have been processed.

Deliveries are made to all parts of the country via courier at little extra cost to the customer.

In August last year, Chiefs entered into a partnership with Boom City Advertising to market their online shop. – @innocentskizoe