JUST IN: Bulawayo City Council to conduct budget consultation meetings

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council will be conducting 2022 budget consultation meetings next week from September 28 to September 30.

The purpose of the meetings is to review the 2021 budget performance and present the 2022 proposed budget.

In a statement Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said ward meetings will be held virtually in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“The City of Bulawayo will be conducting the 2022 budget consultation meetings from Tuesday 28 September 2021 to Thursday 30 September 2021. Residents are advised that due to the Covid-19 restrictions ward meetings will be on WhatsApp groups from Wednesday 29 September to Thursday 30 September from 1300hrs to 1500hrs. Residents are encouraged to join the meetings and share their inputs,” he said.

In the statement the city council shared links that residents from each ward can use to join the meetings. According to the set schedule informal traders, ward representatives and women will have their budget consultation meetings at the large city hall on 28 and 29 September.

Wards 1, 4-7, 13-17, 22, 23, 25, 28 and 29 will have their virtual budget consultation meetings on September 29 while meetings for the remaining wards will be held on September 30. Youths will have their budget consultation meeting on September 30.

