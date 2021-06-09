Breaking News
JUST IN: Bulawayo comedians excited after landing slots on Magamba TV

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based comedians are basking in the glory of landing a stint on the popular Magamba TV.

Four comedians, Mandla Da Comedian, Miss Dee, Maroza and Sipho Nyathi recently travelled to Harare for the shoot of the comedy skits that will appear on the Magamba TV Bang Bang Comedy Show in the coming weeks.

This is a great development for the city’s comics as most had lost audiences due to the closure of the arts sector.

Mandla Da Comedian said being part of the production will be a breakthrough for them as they have been awol for a while.

“I was invited by Magamba TV since I’ve been working very well with them since 2014 when I won the Shoko Festival top comic. We shot two episodes each of a game show run by Magamba TV called Bang Bang Comedy Show. It’s a satire show with a lot of hilariousness. The episodes will be released soon.”

He added that he will soon be launching a comedians’ organisation named Bulawayo Comedy Central which has Sipho Nyathi as founding member.

Turning to his performance at the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) where he shared the stage with Doc Vikela and Ntando Van Moyo, Mandla Da Comedian said: “Baf was amazing and the energy from people was exciting. This showed that they miss our shows and something should be done about it in terms of allowing us to host such events.” – @mthabisi_mthire

