JUST IN: Bulawayo Covid-19 active cases reach 100

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter 

FIVE more people tested positive to Covid-19 yesterday and no death was recorded as the country continues to battle against the deadly virus.

All the five new cases were recorded in Bulawayo province which currently has a total of 100 active cases.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that the daily average for new cases in Zimbabwe now stands at 20.

“We recorded five new cases all locals and no death in the last 24 hours. In terms of vaccination update, 16 792 received their 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 526 066 while 9 613 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 158 177,” said the Ministry.

“As of 08 May 2021, 3PM there were 12 hospitalised cases only one person is in intensive care unit. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Zimbabwe has recorded 38 419 cases 36 063 recoveries and 1 576 deaths.”

@thamamoe

