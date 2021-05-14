JUST IN: Bulawayo domiciled PSL teams hail Council on Barbourfields Stadium waiver

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo-based Premier Soccer League teams have hailed the city council on its decision to waiver ground rentals for Barbourfields Stadium for the teams’ opening five games as relief to the Covid-19 pandemic effects.

Bulawayo has four teams, Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs, in the elite league.

Bulawayo City Council’s department of housing and community services wrote to the four clubs informing them of its waiver decision.

“Reference is made to a letter that was written by Highlanders Football Club on the 19th of May 2020 requesting for the assistance from council in view of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the team. On the 5th of August 2020 council resolved to assist Highlanders Football Club by granting them the privilege to play their first five home games for free.

“This privilege was also extended to your team and two other Premier Soccer League teams, namely Bulawayo City Football Club and Bulawavo Chiefs Football Club. Your team was therefore granted the privilege to play its first five home games for free at the resumption of football activities,” reads the council letter sent to Chicken Inn.

GameCocks secretary Tawengwa Hara welcomed the gesture by council.

“That’s a very good gesture from BCC initiated by our big brothers. They did a fadza mutengi here,” said Hara.

Lovemore Dube, City’s marketing and public relations officer described the decision as a welcome development.

“We are so grateful to our sensitive local authority that besides the harsh economic times still has the heart to empathise with a bleeding game and clubs. It’s a welcome development,” said Dube.

Chiefs’ spokesperson Javas Sibanda said anything that gives them a breather during these difficult financial times is always welcome.

“During these tough economic times, we always welcome any move that gives us a bit of a breather. We appreciate the gesture,” said Sibanda.

Project initiators Highlanders said the move will lessen the club’s burden as it was still grappling with effects of the pandemic.

“We are thankful to the city council for this waiver, which comes as a response to the proposal we made at the height of Covid-19. This will lesson our burden as a club still grappling with effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bosso spokesperson Ronald Moyo.