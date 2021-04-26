JUST IN: Bulawayo MSD lost a generator to thieves

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

A 47-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man and three accomplices allegedly stormed a Meteorological Services Department (MSD) office and stole a generator before fleeing in a getaway car.

Sunday Makore (47) of Sizinda suburb and three accomplices who are still at large allegedly struck at Goetz MSD in Khumalo suburb travelling in unregistered Toyota Runx on March 16 this year.

Makore dropped from the motor vehicle and he walked straight to the generator room.

The vehicle followed him at a distance. Two of the suspects and Makore allegedly took a Kipor Diesel Operator, worth more than $100 000, loaded it into the car and the gang drove away at high speed.

Makore last Friday pleaded not guilty to one count of theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga.

Ms Mukanga granted him $10 000 bail and he will be back in court on May 5.

The State represented by Ms Ashely Dube did not oppose bail saying there were no compelling reasons to deny the applicant’s bail appeal.

Prosecuting, Ms Dube said on March 16, 2021, at around 8PM at Goetz Observatory in Khumalo suburb Makore and his colleagues, who are still on the run, arrived at the premises travelling in an unregistered motor vehicle.

“Makore and his accomplices took a generator from one of the MSD offices and put it inside the car. The accused persons then fled from the scene at high speed,” said Ms Dube.

The total value of the generator is $102 000 and nothing was recovered.

