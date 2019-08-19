JUST IN: Bulawayo residents remain calm

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO residents on Monday maintained their calm following the police prohibition of the MDC Alliance demonstration that was scheduled for Monday.

The opposition party is challenging the police prohibition order against their protests at Tredgold Magistrate Courts.

No violence incident has been recorded so far as police have maintained heavy presence in the city’s central business district.

Posting on micro blogging site Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, urged transport operators and business community to continue offering their services as security is guaranteed.

“The ZRP wishes to advise members of the public that the security situation in Bulawayo is calm. We urge the public to co-operate with the police as they perform their duties to ensure law and order is maintained,” ZRP tweeted.

“Business and transport operators are encouraged to allow the public to access their services. Any acts of lawlessness should be reported to the police for swift action to be taken on 09885479 or 0242748836.”

More to follow…