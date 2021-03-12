JUST IN: Bulawayo Table Tennis Association executive seeks ways to resume game

lnnocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Table Tennis Association (BTTA) executive is set to meet over the weekend to draw up plans on resuming the game.

Table tennis is among sports that were okayed to resume activities under strict health and safety measures in accordance with the country’s Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

BTTA chairperson Bibiana Ncube said: “We are trying to map a way forward for our game. We are meeting this weekend as the Bulawayo executive to try and see what direction to take.”

BTTA is in the process of reviving table tennis by urging schools and tertiary institutions to re-introduce the game as part of their extracurricular activities.

Schools’ sport plays a huge role as talent nurturing grounds and feeder systems for the country’s professional sporting establishments.

National schools’ completions have over the years been a fertile ground for talent identification, with some ending up in professional ranks locally and abroad.

However, most budding sportspersons’ dreams have been shuttered by the Covid-19 pandemic, as schools have been closed since March last year.

Grassroots sport development, particularly schools sport, continues to suffer due to the pandemic as schools will only open later this month without extracurricular activities. – @innocentskizoe