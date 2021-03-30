JUST IN: Bulawayo Volleyball Association fails to hold crucial meeting

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) was forced to postpone its executive meeting scheduled for this past weekend after failing to form a quorum.

The meeting was meant to come up with best ways of resuming activities at provincial level after all sport was permission to start.

BVA chairperson William Mazviro said: “We were forced to adjourn the meeting as we did not have a quorum. However, we have shifted the date to this Saturday and this time around we expect everything to sail smoothly.”

Mazviro last week revealed that they were likely to face huge financial constraints to restart, but the association is determined to get players back on the court.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (BVA) has expressed its condolences to the Madondo following the recent passing away of Mashonaland Central Volleyball Association (MCVA) vice-chairperson Wellington Madondo.

Madondo was a teacher at Mazoe Mine Primary School.

He trained as a volleyball coach and referee with ZVA and attained a VCP Level 1 coaches’ certificate in 2015.

Madondo was instrumental in the success of the MCVA provincial league. He was laid to rest on Monday at Hariana Farm near Mvurwi. – @innocentskizoe