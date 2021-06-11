JUST IN: Bushiri invites business magnets to Malawi

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has invited businesspersons to come and invest in Malawi, saying there are great business opportunities and political will is high.

Bushiri made the call in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to the religious leader, the Tonse Alliance administration has outlined vision 2063 that fosters and empowers investors; both local and international with best and attractive business opportunities thus providing an opportunity for people to invest in Malawi now!

“A few years ago, I brought many investors in Malawi but the political will on business and investments was not conducive.

“I am glad to announce to you that the political will on investments has never been so high in Malawi than it is now. All my business partners in Dubai, USA, China and others interested. This is your greatest opportunity to invest. The Government has opened all opportunities,” said Bushiri.

He added that he had meetings over the past weekend with partners from almost 26 countries physically present and he encouraged them to invest in Malawi.

“I also arranged for them to visit some poor communities and exercised the giving spirit to the needy as that is always at the center of my heart just as Jesus teaches us,” said Bushiri.

The prophet has for the past 8 years worked with many investors in various African countries investing in construction, real estate, soft term loans, oil and gas. – malawi24.com