JUST IN: Byo Hip hop summit ready to roll

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’S hip hop heads will tomorrow converge during the Bulawayo Hip Hop summit to discuss and bring solutions to the troubles that are bedevilling the industry and hopefully unite it.

The Byo Hip Hop summit will be held virtually under the theme #FOR THE CULTURE #LevelUp #hiphopisalive.

The venue will be at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo where a limited number of people will be allowed. The summit will start at 11AM.

Panelists will give out their knowledge about the genre and its location in the Zimbabwean music landscape.

Hosted by organiser and founder MC Tytoh, some of the panelists at the Byo Hip Hop Summit include ZimHip Hop Awards CEO Aldrein ‘Beefy’ Harrison, ZiFM Stereo presenter Lady K, Blogger/arts journalist Plot Mhako, Radio DJ Emity Smooth, Vlogger Brian Willis and Prozac.

Mc Tytoh said all was set for the summit. He said they want to unite the hip hop industry in Zimbabwe and make it profitable.

“The summit is both live and virtual. We’ll have 30 people at the venue so that we adhere to the strict Covid-19 protocol. We have everyone who matters in the industry to talk not about Bulawayo versus Harare, but how we can broaden our horizons and take our hip hop to the next level,” said Mc Tytoh.

Some of the topics according to Mc Tytoh include: “Turning your craft into a business model, Broadening Horizons, understanding the landscape of Zim music unique to the rest of the world, use of media outlets in career promotion and growth, Awards, Awards systems and the award value in one’s career, Impact of radio on the growth of Hip hop in the country, Relevance, Alternative outlets for career beginning and growth, Gender in hip hop, Ageism (debate topic) and Exporting talent.”