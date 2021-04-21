JUST IN: Byo model Cocoa seeks votes for Miss Eloquent Africa 2021 spot

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Model, Cocoa (real name Ellain Qhawelihle Ncube) has called on people to rally behind her as she is hoping to represent the country at the Miss Eloquent Africa pageant taking place in Nigeria in September.

The Bulawayo beauty was recently shortlisted by the organisers as one of the semi-finalists from Zimbabwe alongside Harare based models, Nomatter Shamuyarira and Nicole Madimutsa.

Cocoa said she needs all the support from fellow Zimbabweans and beyond in order to represent the country at the finals.

“I received a message from the pageant organisers on Instagram asking me to participate in the pageant. Now, my target is to proudly represent the country and I can only do this through the support of everyone. “Voting can be done by following the Miss Eloquent Instagram page, liking my pictures and commenting with a #MissEloquentAfrica tag,” said Cocoa.

She said the selected representative from Zimbabwe will automatically be the pageant’s local license holder for next year’s Miss Eloquent Africa Zimbabwe pageant.

The contestant with the highest votes is set to win an iPhone and automatically qualify as a top 10 finalist in the contest. The overall finalists will be announced on May 15.

Miss Eloquent Africa is a non-governmental organisation based in Nigeria that is on a mission to empower young African women using pageantry as a tool to promote African culture and unite Africans. It was set up primarily with the aim to change the perception of how people see the girl child. – @mthabisi_mthire