JUST IN: Byo readies for AfCFTA conference

Business Reporter

ALL is set for the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) high-level conference in Bulawayo tomorrow, which will be focused on unpacking the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and how local businesses could benefit from it.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Fredrick Shava would be the guest speaker and is expected to share the stage with other key speakers from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Finance and Economic Development, AfreximBank, ZimTrade and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

The AfCFTA was operationalised in January this year and creates an open market of about 1,3 billion people with an estimated combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of more than US$3,4 trillion.

Zimbabwe is keen to tap into the wider regional market having ratified the treaty as part of efforts to grow its export market.

ZNCC Matabeleland regional manager, Mr Mduduzi Ncube, said preparations were going on well.

He said the event will be hosted at a local hotel for physical engagements while the rest of delegates would engage virtually in line with Covid-19 mitigation protocols.

“The event has actually received resounding support from stakeholders as we are seeing more stakeholders as far as Harare who are coming to attend this event,” he said.

“People have even been allowed people to book at discounted rates in advance especially if they are coming for the ZNCC event.”