JUST IN: Byo records highest Covid-19 cases

Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded one death and 52 Covid-19 cases yesterday as more people continue accessing the life saving vaccine from different healthcare centres countrywide.

The death was reported in Mashonaland Central province.

All of the 52 cases are local transmissions and Bulawayo recorded the highest number of cases at 21 followed by Manicaland province which had 20 cases.

The rest of the cases were recorded in Matabeleland South and Mashonaland central provinces.

In its daily Covid-19 report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said as of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 37 751 cases and 35 019 recoveries as well as 1553 deaths.

“We recorded 52 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours and all the new cases were from locals. A total of 2 488 people received their 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 278 583 while 57 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 35 863,” said the Ministry.

@thamamoe