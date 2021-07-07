JUST IN: Cabinet approves Tourism Act amendment

Oliver Kazunga, Business Reporter

CABINET has approved principles to amend the Tourism Act to align it with the country’s Constitution and remove any sections that conflict with the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the proposed provisions seek to ensure Zimbabwean people benefit from the local tourism resources.

“Cabinet considered and approved the principles to amend the Tourism Act, 1996 [Chapter 14:20], which was presented by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

“The nation is advised that the Tourism Amendment Bill will seek to align the Tourism Act to the Constitution, and to remove any sections that conflict the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act,” she said.

Furthermore, Minister Mutsvangwa said the Amendment Bill will further broaden the scope of tourism to include sustainable tourism and universal access to tourism for both locals and international visitors.

– @okazunga