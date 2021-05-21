JUST IN: Calls for incorporation of anti-corruption studies in the curriculum echoed

Mr Tolani Kamacha from Hwange Colliery Company receives a certificate for participating at the 4th Anti-Corruption, Integrity, Ethics and Corporate Governance training workshop organised by Compact Training in Victoria Falls.

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

STAKEHOLDERS in the public and private sector have called for incorporation of anti-corruption studies in the country’s formal education curriculum to impart a culture of respect for public resources among citizens.

Contributing during a four-day 4th Anti-Corruption, Integrity, Ethics and Corporate Governance for Zimbabwe 2021 training workshop which ended yesterday and was organized by Compact Training in Victoria Falls, participants drawn from parastatals, Government Ministries and private organisations implored Government to review the schools’ education curriculum and introduce anti-corruption as a subject to mainstream it in formal schools.

They said anti-corruption should also be taught at tertiary institutions while training should also be provided free of charge at workplaces, both private and public.

Participants said there are some general statements used by citizens like “idla lapho ebotshelwe khona” which contribute to corruption mentality and conscientisation at learning institutions especially at tertiary level against such statements will encourage people to be responsible.

The participants recommended that a formal proposal be made to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for review of the curriculum to include anti-corruption studies.

They implored companies and organisations to have frameworks to detect corruption.

The idea is to encourage citizens to shun corruption and execute duties diligently.

This comes as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is on a countrywide onslaught investigating local authorities, schools and other institutions with a number of officials having been arrested.

In an interview on the sidelines of the workshop, Zacc Ethics and Public Education manager Dr Munyaradzi Magiga praised Zimbabweans for taking keen interest in fighting corruption for the country to realise better benefits and also achieve the 2030 agenda.

“We have seen that people now have the commitment to join the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and other organisations and institutions that are keen to assist in the fight against corruption.

Corruption in Zimbabwe has reached pandemic level and to that effect they (public and private sector) are actually asking ZACC to discuss and take up the issue with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to see the extent to which anti-corruption issues can be part and parcel of formal curriculum. They have actually said this will assist and go a long way in bringing up a young generation whose principles are based on integrity transparency and accountability,” said Dr Magiga.

He attributed zeal by Zimbabweans to fight corruption to the strong stance by President Mnangagwa and the new commission headed by Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo against the vice.

Compact Training managing director Mr Trueman Debwe implored Zimbabweans to rally behind President Mnangagwa in the fight against corruption.

“There is need for collective efforts in coming up with frameworks that detect corrupt behaviour and ensure the implementation process is managed especially in the public and private sectors,” he said.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo who was in Victoria Falls yesterday on a tour of schools said corruption is a cancer that is bedevilling the country hence the proposal to include the subject in formal education is a noble idea.

“There is no room for corruption and therefore if it will come into the curriculum that will be welcome because that will be instilled in our students that corruption is a cancer in society.

But then we need to work out how we are going to fit it into the existing curriculum without having it just as a subject but as a value that we need to develop among our young people,” he said. – @ncubeleon