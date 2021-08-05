JUST IN: Cancer patient appeals for help

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 27-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man who is suffering from cancer is appealing for financial assistance to buy medication and food.

Mr Tamson Phiri from Ultra Suburb said the disease had eaten up the left side of his face. He said he had to visit the hospital every day for dressing.

Mr Phiri said he could not eat solid foods. He was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma cancer in 2019.

It is the second most common form of skin cancer characterised by abnormal accelerated growth of squamous cells.

“My condition started in 2017 with a small wound and I was later diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma cancer in 2019. I have tried various treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy but they haven’t worked. I now have a big scar which covers almost the entire left side of my face.

“The cancer has eaten up my flesh leaving my teeth visible, my left eye can’t see properly and the left side of my nose has been eaten up. I can’t eat solid foods because I have a jaw lock and therefore, I can only take fluids. I have consulted different doctors and they have said there is nothing that can be done to cure me,” he said.

Mr Phiri added: “I have to visit the hospital every day for dressing and I have to take morphine to help with the pain. It’s costly for me to buy the medication and commodities needed for my dressing and I would be thankful if I get financial assistance. My diet is very expensive as I can only take fluids. As I speak, I’m in great pain as I don’t have money to buy morphine. I struggle to sleep at night because of the pain. This condition has affected me in a great way as I can’t work or do anything to develop myself.”

Mr Phiri said those who wanted to assist him could contact him on 0775798525.

[email protected]