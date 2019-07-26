JUST IN: Captain Jaure confident of victory

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors will hold their first training session in Mauritius this afternoon with Captain Partson Jaure said everyone was looking forward to the Chan qualifier against the hosts on Sunday.

Speaking from the Indian Ocean Island today, the Manica Diamonds defender also said they arrived to a rainy Mauritius which was also windy.

“We are all looking forward to the game. When we arrived here it was raining but it’s now a bit windy though and not very hot as in our previous visits here,” said Jaure.

The match is set for the New George V Stadium in Curepipe.

Zimbabwe Squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Chapungu), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders: Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Brian Chikwenya (Triangle)

Midfielders: Phenias Bhamusi (CAPS United), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Ra?ph Kawondera (Triangle), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Malvin Gaki (Chicken Inn), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars)

Strikers: Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Prince Dube (Highlanders)