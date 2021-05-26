JUST IN: Carling Black Label Cup gives fans more powers

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

WHILE they will not be able to attend the return of this year’s edition of the Carling Black Label Cup, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans have been empowered to make decisions ahead of the match scheduled for July 31.

Fans, who have over the years had power to select the starting XI for this unique Soweto Derby through a voting process after purchasing Carling Black Label products, can decide on the captain of their team on the day, the formation to be used, first penalty taker, make live substitutions on Twitter and also choose the man of the match.

The Carling Black Label Cup was officially launched at a spectacular event held in Johannesburg yesterday.

Carling Black Label South Africa brand director Arne Rust announced the changes as the fixture makes a return after failing to take place last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other changes will see the match now being played in the evening for the first time since the Carling Black Label Cup was introduced in 2011.

Sadly, for the fans, they will not be allowed to back their teams at the stadium.

“We still believe in empowering our fans, in giving the power to the coaches, to the fans on the benches. This year, what we definitely won’t change is empowering our champions fans, we are still giving you an opportunity as a fan to choose your starting XI. We are also bringing you game changers, but what’s different this year is that you don’t have to choose your game changers, we are giving you the game changers, we want to make you as a coach have the most power that you can to give your team the best chance to win on derby day,” said Rust.

Furthermore, fans will be provided information and statistics on players that can assist them to make more informed decisions when they are voting.

Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o attended the launch of the Carling Black Label, which was also graced by players, coaches and fans of both teams. Eto’o was excited by the changes introduced, especially the part on fans choosing the formation.

On the eight occasions that the two teams have met since 2011, Pirates have won five times and Chiefs have only been successful on three occasions.

Pirates won the last Carling Black Label encounter 2-0 on July 27 2019.

The Carling Black Cup did not take place in 2018 to allow Budweiser to activate its global sponsorship during the 2018 Fifa World Cup held in Russia. – @Mdawini_29