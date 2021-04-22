JUST IN: Catering industry awarded 96% pay rise

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE National Employment Council for the catering industry has awarded the sector a 96 percent pay rise with effect from 1 April 2021.

This latest development will see the lowest paid employee in the catering industry earning a basic salary of $10 000 while transport and housing allowances have been adjusted to $2 534 and $1 267 per month, respectively.

In a circular to the catering industry, the NEC said employers that are trading in forex and are able to pay the remuneration in hard currency in part or in full were encouraged to do so.

“The NEC for the catering industry has concluded a wage agreement for the period 1st April to 30th June 2021.

“The minimum wages have been increased by 96,08 percent and the new wages are reflected in the wage schedules for each class of establishment.

“The new minimum now stands at $10,000. Furthermore, transport and housing allowances have been increased to $2,534 and $1,267 per month, respectively for the same period,” reads part of the document.

– @okazunga