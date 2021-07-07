JUST IN: Cattle buyer cheats death after an attack by 2 men

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A CATTLE buyer was hospitalised with deep wounds on the forehead and hand after two knife wielding men attacked him in Binga and robbed him of US$500 and a cellphone.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Busani Ngwenya of Chinego area under Chief Pashu and Jabulisa Mudenda whose place of residence is not yet known.

The duo attacked Mr Bishop Mudimba (36) of Chinego area when he was on his way home.

Mr Mudimba is well-known cattle buyer in Binga and had left home to buy some beasts when the two suspects cornered him along a road connecting Pashu and Chinoge areas.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway.

He said the complainant had left his homestead with US$1 000 around midday last week Wednesday looking for cattle to buy.

Mr Mudimba bought one ox in the village and was left with US$500.

As he walked back home around 7pm, he saw the two suspects sitting on either side of the road, and when he was about to pass by, both leaped at him.

It is alleged that Ngwenya drew a knife from his trousers pocket and stabbed Mr Mudimba once on the forehead and once on the left hand.

The complainant fell down and Mudenda kicked him all over the body as he lay on the ground.

Ngwenya allegedly searched Mr Mudimba and robbed him.

The suspects ordered Mudimba to walk away.

The duo fled from the scene and Mr Mudimba staggered going towards his homestead.

The complainant filed a report of armed robbery last Thursday and he was referred to hospital where he was treated and discharged.

