JUST IN: Chibuku Super Cup to kick start season… as Delta Beverages unveil US$3.390 million PSL sponsorship deal

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DELTA Beverages has renewed its partnership with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) by signing a three-year deal worth US$3 390 000.

The sponsorship package will see the PSL getting US$1 130 000 per season, with US$700 000 going to the Castle Lager league championship and the Chibuku Super Cup being allocated US$375 000, while the Castle Challenge Cup, a competition that features the league champions and Chubuku Super Cup winners getting US$55 000.

The money is payable in local currency at the prevailing bank rate of the day.

The Chibuku Super Cup will kick start the resumption of football on May 22, with the winners of the competition set to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup tournament.

The PSL has modified the Chibuku Super Cup format, moving away from the traditional knockout tournament to a mini-league competition to allow for the smooth transition of football.

PSL teams have been placed into four groups that have been localised, with pool matches set to be played on a home-and-away basis to allow teams to get game time and momentum.

Pool A is made up of Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, and they’ll play all their matches at the National Sports Stadium, while Barbourfields will be home to Pool that is made up of Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Pool C has army sides Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets as well as Manica Diamonds and Tenax, and they’ll play their matches at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane will play host to Pool D comprising reigning league champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Premiership returnees Whawha.

All Chibuku Super Cup matches will be broadcast on Zimpapers television Network (ZTN). – @ZililoR