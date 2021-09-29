JUST IN: Chicken In through to Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

Innocent Kurira at Barbourfields Stadium

Chicken Inn FC 2-0 Bulawayo City FC

CHICKEN INN are through to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after completing a double over Bulawayo City in a Group B encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Although their performance was uninspiring, Chicken Inn still had enough gas in their tank to overpower an improved Bulawayo City, who were the better side in terms of performance.

Second half goals from Clive Dzingai and Brian Muza were all the Gamecocks needed to maintain their unbeaten run in the group.

Dzingai opened the scoring in the 67th minute, tapping home from close range after a defensive mistake by City.

Substitute Muza sealed the match as a contest in the 82nd minute. The former Talen Vision striker volleyed home a free-kick from Xolani Ndlovu.

Although City dominated possession, they failed to turn that into goals and were duly punished by an experienced Chicken Inn outfit.

Chicken Inn now sit on 10 points, three ahead of second-placed Highlanders, who take on Bulawayo Chiefs on Thursday afternoon.

Teams

Chicken Inn FC: Donovan Bernard, Moses Jackson, Passmore Bernard, Neilson Ketala, Xolani Ndlovu, Shepard Mhlanga, Clive Dzingai ( Arthur Chinda 89 minutes), Malvin Gaki ( Munashe Pini 52 minutes) , George Majika ( Leroy Ndlovu 72 minutes), Obriel Chirinda ( Nicole Mutatiwa 89 minutes), Bret Amidu ( Brian Muza 52 minutes)

Bulawayo City FC: Aron Ngwenya, Lewis Ncube, Douglas Sibanda, Vincent Moyo, Wilfred Munhorwei, Welcome Ndiweni (Eddie Nkulungo 84 minutes), Melikhaya Ncube, Dalubuhle Dlodlo (Shelton Sibanda 70 minutes) ,Crispen Machisi (Elshamar Parasi 87 minutes), Arlton Ndlovu (Wellington Kamudyariwa 84 minutes),

Wisdom Mutasa (John Chinyerere 70 minutes)

