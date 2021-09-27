JUST IN: Chicken Inn unveil new kit

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN FC unveiled their new kits in Bulawayo on Monday morning ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup game against Bulawayo City FC.

The Gamecocks’ players paraded the Kelme brand home red tops and white shorts, the yellow tops and black shorts for away matches as well as an all-white alternative kit.

Each player was also given travelling bags, satchels, trainers, push-ins, travelling t-shirts, training vests and tracksuits as part of the deal.

One of Chicken Inn’s partners Nicoz Diamond also presented formal wear to the Gamecocks, a black blazer and khaki pants that the team may use as travelling gear or for official ceremonies.

Chicken Inn FC chairman Juta Tshuma said: “A big thank you to Kelme China, for believing in the Chicken Inn brand many miles away by sponsoring our home and away kits. We would like to thank our main sponsor and funder Simbisa Brands, who despite economic challenges have met our needs. We also unveil for the first time Chicken Inn FC formal wear in partnership with Nicoz Diamond.”

Chicken Inn will use the new kit when they resume their Chibuku Super Cup campaign against Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday. – @ZililoR