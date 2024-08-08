Just In: Chidimma Adetshina withdraws from Miss South Africa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the competition just two days before the finals, for the safety and wellbeing of herself and family.

South Africa’s national beauty pageant was thrown into turmoil, after the government accused Chidimma’s mother, who suffered a barrage of online abuse over her Nigerian heritage, of fraud and identity theft.

Chidimma, 23, has been the subject of hostile, xenophobic attacks on social media since she was announced as a finalist in Miss South Africa in July, with many, including cabinet ministers, questioning her credentials. The uproar led to an investigation into her citizenship by the home affairs ministry, after a request from the pageant’s organisers.

This uncovered “prima facie indications” that Chidimma’s mother may have committed fraud and stolen the identity of a South African woman after the Miss SA hopeful was born, the ministry said on Wednesday.

In a post on her Instagram account, Chidimma said although it was a difficult decision but the safety of her family comes first.

“I would like to start off by thanking everyone who has stood beside me right from the start of my Miss South Africa journey. I’m really grateful for all the love and support I have been shown. Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey however, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I. With the support of the Miss South Africa Organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience,” said Chidimma.

She signed off by wishing all the best to the fellow finalists in the pageant.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish my fellow finalists all of the best for the remainder of the competition. Whoever wears the crown represents us all. “V Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina,” she said.

Miss South Africa will be held on Saturday August 10, at the SunBet Area at Time Square, Pretoria.