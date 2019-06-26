JUST IN : Chidzambwa rings changes

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

SUNDAY Chidzambwa and his technical bench have made a tactical and three forced changes for this evening’s Total Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Uganda at Cairo International Stadium.

From the team that played against the hosts on Friday night, dreadlocked Thabani Kamusoko comes in for Marshall Munetsi in the midfield while hard tackler Danny Deco Phiri replaces the injured Marvelous Nakamba and dribbling winger Talent Chawapihwa comes in for another injured player Nyasha Mushekwi.

First choice goalkeeper George Chigova will be in goal after he missed the opening match due to suspension with his replacement Edmore Sibanda putting up a brilliant performance which would have seen him getting the nod for today’s match had he not been injured during the opening match.

The match kicks off at 7pm and after that it will be followed by the Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo encounter.

Zimbabwe needs to avoid a defeat tonight in order to stay on contention for a first ever knockout stages of the tournament although a loss will not mean certain elimination as they could still qualify as one of the best third placed sides but their fate would no longer be on their hands.

Warriors starting lineup against Uganda tonight:

George Chigova, Tendayi Darikwa, Divine Lunga, Alec Mudimu

Teenage Hadebe, Danny Deco Phiri (in for injured Marvelous Nakamba), Thabani Kamusoko (replaces Marshall Munetsi), Ovidy Karuru

Talent Chawapihwa (replacing Nyasha Mushekwi), Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona.